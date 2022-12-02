International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Date, theme and the significance of World Day of the Handicapped

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Date and the significance of World Day of the Handicapped | Wikimedia Commons

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year on December 3, with the aim to promote their rights and well-being and to spread awareness of the concerns of such persons. The observance was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992.

The theme for IDPD this year is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world.”

As per statistics by the United Nations, the world population is over 7 billion people and more than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability; 80 percent live in developing countries.

Disability inclusion is the need of the hour, and this day is to cheer the differently abled or divyanjan to seek the respect and right they deserve. The motto happens to be the a crucial element to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind.