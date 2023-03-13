International Day of Mathematics: Significance and all you need to know | Pixabay

The International Day of Mathematics (I.D.M.) on March 14 is an annual worldwide celebration in which all countries (including students and the general public) participate in math activities.

The day is also celebrated as Pi Day.

The 205th session of the UNESCO Executive Council declared March 14 to be the International Day of Mathematics. The day was then adopted at UNESCO's 40th General Conference in November 2019.

Later that year, on March 14, 2020, the world celebrated its first International Day of Mathematics under the theme 'Mathematics is Everywhere.'

Aim

The International Day of Mathematics aims to increase public understanding of the importance of mathematics in education, raise awareness of the role of mathematics in modern society, science, and disaster management, increase access to mathematics information, increase international networking and collaborations in public awareness of mathematics, and more.

Theme

Mathematics is a fascinating and engaging subject that everyone should become acquainted with.

Every year, a new theme is chosen to commemorate International Day of Mathematics. The theme for the International Day of Mathematics 2021 was 'Mathematics for a Better World.'

The theme for the International Day of Mathematics 2022 was ‘Mathematics Unites.’

The theme for the day in 2023 is 'Mathematics for Everyone'.