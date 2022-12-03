e-Paper Get App
International Cheetah Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

Interestingly, International Cheetah Day coincides with the day for wildlife conservation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
International Cheetah Day: Date, significance and all you need to know | File
Months after eight Namibian cheetahs found their new home at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the world is set to observe International Cheetah Day. The day falls on December 4 and aims to protect the wildlife. It is also an occasion for raising awareness about their threat of extinction.

A special day dedicated to these incredible racing species holds roots to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), and an American zoologist and researcher named Dr. Laurie Marker. Reportedly, the day began since Marker took to commemorate Khayam, a cheetah she raised at the Wildlife Safari that she ran in Oregon, by establishing December 4th as International Cheetah Day in his memory.

Interestingly, International Cheetah Day coincides with the day for wildlife conservation. These global days are an opportunity for people to get closer to mother nature and protect other living beings from being harmed or endangered.

article-image

