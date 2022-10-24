International Artist's Day: Read to know about history and significance

Representative image | File

International Artist's Day is observed to honour all the artists across the world. Their creativity shows us the mirrored vision of our society through their art. Their work is not just creative, but it has a vision to send a message through their work.

We learned about history through paintings and sculptures, and this became one of the most powerful modes of communication. We get to know more about culture and traditions through art.

Artists add beauty to the world. Photographers, sculptors, musicians, dancers, writers, actors, digital artists, and more are all considered artists, in addition to painters.

History:

In 2004, Canadian artist Chris MacClure started International Artist’s Day. Since then, every year on October 25 has been celebrated as International Artist's Day.

International Artist's Day celebration ideas:

Purchase a fresh work of art for your house.

Visit a gallery of art.

Enroll in art classes.

Pick up a musical instrument and practice.

Assist your neighborhood artists.

Because creativity and art are all around us, even taking a photo with your phone qualifies as an artistic endeavour.