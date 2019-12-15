Influenced by Bollywood, Trump Jr says father's reelection campaign will be like Hindi movies with lesser dancing

Ahead of the 2020 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr said that the US wants to maintain its global leadership with incredible allies India to make the world safer.

He promised that Trump’s campaign will be as entertaining as a Bollywood movie but with “lesser dancing”.

Trump Jr has o role in his father’s administration but has been an active supporter of Trump. He has been a constant in most of Trump’s rallies and events sparking rumours of him jumping into the political battlefield soon.

He also published the book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us”, which became a part of the top New York Times best-selling books.

Trump Jr compared Trump’s upcoming presidential campaign with Bollywood movies at an event with Indian Americans in New York’s Long Island, reported Hindustan Times.

“I want to see America maintain its rightful place as the leader of the free world,” said Trump Jr, according to PTI. He said, “I want to see them work with their incredible allies, like India to make the world a safer place. To use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to be able to learn from.”

He also said, “We do have a long year ahead. It’ll be entertaining because my father will keep it so, I promise you that. It will be like Bollywood with a lot less dancing. But it will be fun, I can assure you it’s going to be very important for all of us to be engaged, to be in the game.”