'Filled with hatred': Jeremy Corbyn's sons slam 'poisonous attacks' against their father

London: The three sons of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have slammed the "poisonous attacks" against their father after his defeat in the December 12 UK general election.

In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, Tommy, Seb and Benjamin expressed their pride in their father despite him leading the Labour Party to its worst election loss in more than 80 years.

The letter, posted by hi son Tommy that "being honest, humble and good natured in the poisonous world of politics" had ultimately resulted in Corbyn having to endure "the most despicable attacks filled with hatred" for the 36 years that he has sent under the public eye.

The trio also said praised their father for his record of championing the "less fortunate" and for producing the "most wonderful manifesto the country has ever seen".