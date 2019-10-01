Inflation rate in Pakistan over 18% in a week

Islamabad: Pakistan recorded a total 18.16 per cent surge in the inflation rate in just one week on September 26. Reports in the Pakistani media said that prices of 21 goods surged this week, including clarified butter, wheat floor, edible oil, milk, rice and egg. Eight goods also saw decline in prices, while prices of 22 goods remained unchanged.

The report said that the data was based on the prices of 51 goods across 17 big cities of Pakistan. An increase was noticed in the prices of clarified butter, wheat floor, edible oil, milk, curd, egg and rice. These apart, rates of tomato, liquid petroleum gas, mutton, firewood and tea leaf also surged.

Meanwhile, banana, farm chicken, potato, sugar, garlic, onion, and masur and moong lentils witnessed a price cut. The report claimed that people are angry over the government for its failure to control inflation which has badly hit their domestic budgets.