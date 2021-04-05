Indonesia flash floods toll rises to over 100

Jakarta: More than 100 people were killed and dozens are missing after floods and landslides hit East Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia, officials and media reports said on Monday.

Volcanic debris from Mount Lewotolo engulfed homes on Sunday following heavy rain, killing 20 people and leaving more than 60 missing, Thomas Ola, the head of Lembata district, told dpa news agency.

"Fourteen villages are still totally isolated, with roads inaccessible," he said.

The death toll is likely to increase as information was still being gathered from the villages, he said.

Mount Lewatolo has erupted intermittently since December.

In another part of the province, the death toll after flash floods and landslides hit villages on Adonara island on Sunday rose to 73, Metro TV news channel reported.

Access to the island had been difficult because of high seas, said Raditya Jati, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

"The only way to get there is by sea and strong winds and storms mean that we can't sail," he said.

Furthermore, interruptions to internet access mean limited information is available and the death toll could be higher.