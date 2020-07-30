India's Rafale acquisition irks Pakistan; says amassing beyond 'genuine security requirement'

"The world community must dissuade India from its disproportionate arms build-up, which could also lead to an arms race in South Asia," said Farooqui.

Expressing serious concerns over the Rafale acquisition by India, Farooqui raised the concern over New Delhi's "continued intentions to expand and modernise its nuclear arsenal".

"It is well known that India continues to expand and modernise its nuclear arsenal both in terms of type and number of delivery systems. India has nuclearised the Indian Ocean and continues to increase the readiness of its arsenal through measures such as canisterisation of missile systems," Farooqui said.

"It is disturbing to note that India continues to amass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement. According to credible and reputable international research institutes, India is now the second-largest arms importer in the world," added Farooqui.