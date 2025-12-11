 Indian-Origin Man Arrested In Canada For Flashing Women Doctors In Clinics, Accused Posed As Patient
Indian-origin man Vaibhav, 25, from Brampton, was arrested for allegedly using fake ailments and a false identity to access female medical staff at multiple Mississauga clinics in 2025. Police say he exposed himself and sought inappropriate contact. Charged with indecent acts and identity fraud, he remains in custody as investigators suspect more victims and urge the public to come forward.

Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Mississauga (Canada): A 25-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada for allegedly exposing himself to female medical staff, including doctors, across multiple clinics in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police (PRP) confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vaibhav from Brampton, reportedly used fake medical complaints and even a false identity to gain access to women physicians, with the intent of initiating inappropriate physical contact.

According to investigators, the disturbing pattern of behaviour unfolded over several months in 2025. Police allege that Vaibhav repeatedly visited various medical facilities, pretending to suffer from ailments that would require examination by female doctors. During these visits, he is accused of exposing himself and manipulating situations to try to prompt physical contact.

In some instances, police say the accused used a false identity, introducing himself as “Akashdeep Singh” to clinic staff and doctors. Authorities believe this deception was part of an intentional plan to mislead medical professionals and avoid detection while repeating the offences at different clinics.

Confirming the arrest, the Peel Regional Police said, “The 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) has arrested and charged a Brampton man in relation to an indecent act investigation.” Vaibhav was taken into custody on December 4 and remains detained as he awaits a bail hearing.

Police have charged him with multiple serious offences, including indecent act in a public place, identity fraud with intent to gain advantage, possession of an identity document and identity theft

Investigators believe that the number of victims may extend beyond those currently identified, noting that some female staff members may not yet have reported the incidents. Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, PRP is appealing to the public for assistance.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the 12 Division CIB at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233,” police said in their statement.

Authorities emphasised that such offences not only violate personal and professional boundaries but also compromise the safety of healthcare workers who are responsible for treating patients in good faith.

