Indian man killed in Nepal during clash over idol immersion

Kathmandu: A 20-year-old Indian national was killed after security forces in southern Nepal opened fire to disperse a mob following a clash between two religious groups over a procession to immerse an idol.

The clash took place after a group of Muslims raised objection over a route taken by a Hindu group to immerse the idol of Goddess Laxmi after Laxmi Puja in Krishnanagar area of Kapilvastu district on Thursday, according to SP Dipesh Shumsher Rana, chief of the District Police Office.

To control the mob, police opened fire in which Indian national Suraj Kumar Pandey, who had a tea stall in the area, was killed. After the incident, district authorities imposed an indefinite curfew around the Krishnanagar area, to thwart any untoward incident in the area.

Six police personnel were also injured while trying to control the agitating crowd.