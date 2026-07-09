Indian Intelligence Warns Of Alleged ISI-Khalistani Plot To Target Indian Diaspora In Canada & UK; Security Alert Issued | File Photo

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have warned of an emerging security threat to the Indian diaspora in Canada and the United Kingdom, with inputs indicating that elements linked to the Pakistan-based Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistani extremists are planning a coordinated campaign of attacks against individuals perceived to be supporters of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to intelligence officials, the Indian diaspora in both countries has witnessed a rise in hate crimes and violence allegedly carried out by Khalistan-linked elements. While such incidents were largely isolated in the past, agencies now believe they could become more organised. Indian security agencies are coordinating closely with their counterparts in Western countries to strengthen security and prevent such attacks.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the ISI, which backs the Khalistan movement, has activated its Europe-based modules to step up attacks against the Indian community in the UK and Canada. According to the official, these incidents are no longer expected to be isolated or spontaneous, but part of a more coordinated campaign.

"The ISI is planning a series of coordinated attacks against the Indian diaspora. These elements are expected to target individuals by branding them as pro-India or supporters of PM Modi. That is likely to be the pretext for carrying out such attacks," the official said.

This shift in the ISI's modus operandi stems largely from growing frustration over the lack of momentum in the Khalistan movement, the official added.

The official further said that the target would not just be the Indian diaspora. There are plans afloat to target the Indian agencies too who are busting and investigating cases related to the Khalistani movement.

Indian security officials, who have been closely monitoring the Khalistan movement and the efforts to revive it, have said that the campaign has achieved only limited success.

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“The frustration is growing as the plans set in motion have failed to deliver the results the ISI had anticipated. Targeting the Indian diaspora and the investigating agencies is to send out a strong message to those who are opposing the Khalistan movement,” officials say.

Another official pointed out that the ISI would be using its gangster network to carry out violent attacks. They have been told to activate modules in Europe and India to put in motion this plan. In India, they would use the local gangsters to carry out these attacks.

“The modules in Europe would play the role of a coordinator. They have been told to use social media to call for attacks against the Indian diaspora and the investigating agencies,” the official added.

Officials also said support for the Khalistan movement in the UK and Canada has declined significantly in recent years. While a section of the local population had earlier sympathised with the cause, the situation is changing rapidly. Many now believe that the Khalistan movement and its associated gangster networks are no longer driven by the cause they claim to represent.

The focus is largely on extortion, narcotic and arms smuggling. Moreover, the people who have migrated to the UK or Canada want to live peacefully. The attacks by Khalistani elements are not only disturbing peace and harmony but are also tarnishing the image of the Indian community.

This explains the declining support base for the Khalistanis and their movement, the officials pointed out.

Officials said the alleged plans to target the Indian diaspora are also intended to send a message to India at a time when its ties with Canada and the UK have improved. They described the recent reset in relations with Canada as a significant diplomatic achievement for India, noting that Khalistani elements had operated from the country for many years. According to the officials, these groups had long benefited from political patronage, enabling them to pursue anti-India activities from Canadian soil.

The improvement in ties between India and Canada following meetings between Modi and his counterpart Mark Carney paved the way for the Indian agencies to take on the Khalistani forces.

With frustration mounting over its limited success, the ISI and Khalistan-linked terror groups have shifted their focus towards targeting Indian investigative agencies as well as members of the Indian diaspora abroad, the official added.

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