Rajasthan CID Busts ISI Espionage Funding Network, Arrests Key Money Courier | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Busting a network involved in anti-national activities, the CID (Intelligence) wing of the Rajasthan Police has arrested an agent who was operating a funding network for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. The arrested accused was channeling funds from the ISI to individuals involved in espionage activities.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Prafull Kumar, said that the name of the accused, Rafiq Chand Shaikh (41) of Harsul, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), came to light during an investigation of a case registered in January 2026 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The accused in this case, Jhabra Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer, and Sumit Kumar, an MTS employee at the Dibrugarh Air Force Station in Assam, were arrested for passing classified information regarding the Indian Army to ISI handlers.

“The investigation revealed that the funds paid by the ISI in exchange for espionage were routed to both accused through Rafiq Chand Shaikh (41), son of Chand Miya Shaikh, a resident of Harsul, Aurangabad (Maharashtra),“ said the ADG.

CID (Intelligence) interrogated Rafiq Chand Shaikh, who revealed that he had been in contact with an ISI handler for approximately four years. Acting on instructions from this network—connected via social media—he opened various bank accounts in his name and the names of others to channel funds to individuals involved in espionage activities.

The ADG, Prafull Kumar, said that Shaikh was arrested on June 30th, and a thorough probe is being conducted regarding other individuals and financial transactions linked to this ISI funding network.