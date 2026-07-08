Addiction-Free India: Police Headquarters Prepares Three-Year Roadmap | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police will run an addiction-free campaign in the state from July 15.

It will be carried out through public participation and will not be a government initiative alone, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana told police officials here on Wednesday.

A review meeting was held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) with all senior police officials.

The DGP said that to achieve the target, active participation should be ensured across all districts from various government departments, educational institutions, social and voluntary organisations, public representatives, religious and community bodies, youth groups and all sections of society.

Three-year roadmap presented

A three-year vision document and roadmap aimed at eradicating narcotics were presented.

The DGP directed officials to prioritise financial investigations in cases involving commercial quantities, take effective action against clandestine laboratories, enhance coordination with border states, ensure strict enforcement of 'drug-free zones' around educational institutions, reach organised networks and key offenders through effective investigations, and make meetings of district-level NCORD committees more result-oriented.