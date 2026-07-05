Congress To Hold 'GenZ Cyclothon' From Indore To Bhopal On July 14-15; Senior Leaders To Lead Rally | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress will organise a two-day 'Yuva Swabhiman GenZ Cyclothon' from Indore to Bhopal on July 14 and 15.

The aim is to raise issues related to employment and education.

The cycle rally will begin in Indore and end in Bhopal, where thousands of youth and party workers are expected to gather outside the Chief Minister's residence.

आओ, मिलकर मध्य प्रदेश को बचाएँ।

साइकिल चलाएँ, आवाज़ उठाएँ और बदलाव लाएँ।



Gen-Z Cyclothon

🗓️14-15 जुलाई 2026

📍इंदौर से भोपाल pic.twitter.com/VlgPkzVje8 — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 5, 2026

The announcement was made by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma during a press conference in Ujjain on Friday. District Congress leaders and party workers were also present at the event.

Verma said the cyclothon will travel through Dewas, Ashta and Sehore before reaching Bhopal.

He said the main aim of the rally is to spread awareness among young people and highlight issues such as unemployment, education and the future of the state's youth.

देश का भविष्य किताबों से बनता है, लेकिन जब व्यवस्था बच्चों के सपनों से खिलवाड़ करे, तब सड़क पर उतरना भी एक जिम्मेदारी बन जाती है।

आइए, आदरणीय राहुल गांधी जी के नेतृत्व में बच्चों के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए आवाज़ बुलंद करें।

🚴 Cyclothon 🗓️ 14–15 जुलाई 📍 इंदौर ➜ भोपाल pic.twitter.com/dyZBMYN1Bz — Amit Tawre (@amit_tawre) July 5, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and other senior party leaders will take part in the rally.

According to the party, thousands of youth and Congress workers will gather in Bhopal to surround the Chief Minister's residence and demand answers from the government on issues affecting young people.

Verma alleged that the youth of Madhya Pradesh are worried about jobs and education, but the state government is not taking their concerns seriously. He said the Congress will use the rally to take the voice of the youth to the government.

Speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about "sleeper cells" within the party, Verma said the organisation is identifying people who weaken the party from within and is working to strengthen its structure.

He also criticised the BJP government, claiming that even elected representatives, including ministers and MLAs, are unable to get their concerns heard by the government.