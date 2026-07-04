Home, Police Must Work In Tandem: CM | Represenatative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the Police Department and the Home Department should not function as separate entities and stressed the need for better coordination and uniformity between them.

He was addressing a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Shukla, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and other senior IPS officers.

Outlining the government's priorities, Yadav said transfer files carrying an 'A Plus' marking should be treated with the utmost seriousness and disposed of at the earliest.

He also directed that all recommendations from the Chief Minister's Office be accorded top priority. If any marked work is not carried out, officials should submit a written explanation stating the reasons.

During the meeting, senior police officials sought financial powers of up to Rs 20 crore for the Director General of Police. However, the Chief Minister did not give any assurance on the proposal.

Yadav also called for close coordination between the Home Department and Police Headquarters (PHQ) in matters related to court cases, emphasising that government work should be carried out in a time-bound and efficient manner.

He also reviewed several other issues related to the Home and Police departments.