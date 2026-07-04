Bhopal Power Cut July 5: Electricity To Remain Disrupted In Subhash Nagar, Govindpura, Malviya Nagar, Ambar Complex & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on 5 July 2026 due to conductor augmentation, metro line shifting, pole erection, metro construction and line maintenance works. The power supply will remain temporarily suspended in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Areas & Timings:

Area: Subhash Nagar, Ekta Puri, Semra Gate, Kailash Nagar, Dadabhai Bawdi, Durga Nagar, Saubhagya Nagar, Sunder Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: 33 KV AKVN-1 & 2 Conductor Augmentation Work.

Area: Chambal Colony, Govindpura Office Campus, Complete Bijli Nagar Colony and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Metro Line Shifting Work.

Area: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Metro Line Shifting Work.

Area: Subhash Nagar ABC Sector, New Subhash Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Varenyam Motor, Ashok Nagar, Chambal Colony, Shalimar Complex, Ashoka Enclave, Yalgar Press, Bagh Dilkusha, Pull Bogda and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Metro Line Shifting Work.

Area: Kabuliwala, Ambar Complex, Gurukripa Plaza, Shabri Complex, City Hospital, Ambar Market, Anjani Bhojnalay, G.K. Palace, Bercha Mawa, Jhoomerwala, Akash Coaching, Tripti Coaching and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: New DTR Pole Erection Work.

Area: Raj Bhawan, Malviya Nagar, Banganga Jhuggi and nearby areas

Time: 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Reason: Metro Construction Work.

Area: Minal Restaurant, Bank of India Zone-2, 'C' Bungalow, Sanchi Complex, 6 No. Stop, Ankur School, Nutan College, Urban Administration Office, Machna Colony, Women's Polytechnic, 104-105 Block, Sarita Complex and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Reason: Pole Erection Work.

Area: Doctor Quarters, Saidiya School, Central Library, Itwara Road, Itwara Transport, Azad Market, Lalwani Press Road, Masjid Shakoor Khan, Guliyadai Road and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work.

Area: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work.

Area: Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noor Mahal Road, Kumharpura, Jumerati Post Office, Chune Wali DP, Old Kabad Khana and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Line Maintenance Work.