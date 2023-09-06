Indian Girl Gets Brutally Thrashed By Group Of African Women In Netherlands; Video Surfaces

An Indian girl was brutally thrashed by a group of African women in the Netherlands over an alleged racist comment, but the exact reason behind the fight remains unclear.

The video shows an argument between the two before it turns into a full-blown fight.

The African woman seemed extremely agitated and started confronting the Indian girl before she pulled on her black bag which was met with resistance by the latter.

That is when the African woman gets violent and starts beating up the Indian girl. She was then joined by others in her group as they ganged up on the Indian, delivering punches and kicks on her face and rest of the body.

What's even worse is that several others were seen in the video but none intervened to stop the African woman.

They instead, filmed the whole fight on their mobile phones and some were even seen cheering for the African woman.

