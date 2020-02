Indian-American named Bloomberg's presidential campaign spokesperson

The Bloomberg campaign also issued a statement welcoming Singh on board, saying: "We are thrilled to have Sabrina on board - she's a veteran of multiple races who will add to our talented team as we continue to grow in the run-up to Super Tuesday."

Even though Bloomberg would miss the next Democratic debate on February 7, his campaign is actively targeting the Super Tuesday Democratic primary on March 3.

Singh also served as a regional communications director for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, said the American Bazaar report.

She comes with a varied experience in politics. Besides being a top aide to DNC Chairman Tom Perez, Singh has also overseen party's coalition programs and several other important activities.

Singh comes from a family deep-rooted in American politics.

Her grandfather J.J. Singh was the head of India League of America. Back in the 1940s, he along with a group of Indians, channeled a campaign against racially discriminatory policies in the US.