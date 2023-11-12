India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlement Activities In Occupied Palestinian Territory

File Photo

India supported a resolution at the UN General Assembly condemning Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The draft resolution, titled "Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan," was approved by the UN General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonization Committee.

Global Voting Pattern

The vote recorded 145 in favor, seven against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States), and 18 abstentions.

India was among the 145 nations in favor, voting alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the UK.

Read Also Israel TV Series Fauda Crew Member Matan Meir Killed On Duty In Gaza

Resolution Content

The resolution condemns settlement activities and reaffirms that Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the occupied Syrian Golan are illegal and hindrances to peace and development.

It demands the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in the mentioned territories.

Countries Abstaining

This vote occurred shortly after India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The resolution on the "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was adopted with 120 nations in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

India, along with Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, was among the countries that abstained from this resolution.