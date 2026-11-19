India-Japan Defence Ties Set For Major Boost As Tokyo Seeks Access To Indian Missile Testing Ranges | X @rajnathsingh

India and Japan are likely to conclude an agreement permitting Japanese forces to use Indian missile testing ranges for weapons trials, signalling a major advancement in defence ties between the two nations. The proposed pact is expected to progress during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ongoing visit to Tokyo, which follows the India–Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.

Under the proposed arrangement, Japan would be able to access designated testing facilities in India to evaluate its long-range weapons, including the Type 25 surface-to-ship missile, reportedly capable of striking targets up to 1,000 kilometres away, along with smaller attack drones. The initiative highlights the strengthening security partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo, particularly as both countries seek closer coordination in the Indo-Pacific.

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The proposal comes after a team of Japanese officials visited India in October to examine possible sites for conducting the trials. Towards the end of the month, General Masayoshi Arai, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force, confirmed that officials had travelled to India to assess suitable locations. According to Japanese media reports, the inspection was aimed at finding facilities that could accommodate tests of the Type 25 missile and smaller attack drones.

Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar Attend 2+2 Dialogue In Tokyo

Rajnath Singh reached Tokyo on November 18, 2026, as part of his official visit, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled from Manila to join him. On November 19, the two Indian ministers co-chaired the 2+2 dialogue alongside their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Japan's Access To Indian Missile Ranges Among Key Outcomes

The proposed access to Indian missile ranges is expected to be one of the significant outcomes of the ongoing discussions. Once formalised, the arrangement could strengthen operational cooperation by allowing Japanese military personnel to conduct trials of selected weapons using India's existing testing infrastructure.

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India, Japan Step Up Maritime And Military Cooperation

As part of the visit's engagements, Singh and Koizumi toured the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force base in Yokosuka on the first day. They also viewed the Mogami-class frigate JS Natori, highlighting the growing importance of maritime cooperation within the broader bilateral defence partnership.

The latest meeting is the third interaction between the two defence ministers in the past four months. Their previous discussions took place in New Delhi in August and on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October. The frequent exchanges reflect the growing pace of defence engagement and the importance both governments attach to maintaining close strategic ties.

Proposed Pact To Strengthen Broader Indo-Pacific Partnership

The bilateral discussions encompass several areas, including cooperation in defence technology and equipment, maritime security, joint exercises involving the armed forces of all three services, and partnerships in the defence manufacturing sector. India and Japan have also reiterated their shared objective of maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Tokyo's interest in using Indian missile testing facilities comes amid efforts to expand its standoff-strike capabilities and secure appropriate locations for weapons evaluation. India's coastal test ranges, particularly those along the Bay of Bengal, provide extensive safety areas and tracking facilities. These installations are already used extensively for India's domestic missile development and testing programmes.

The proposed agreement would add to the established defence cooperation framework between the two countries. India and Japan regularly engage in joint military activities, including the Malabar naval exercise, while continuing to explore opportunities in defence technology, maritime security and industrial collaboration.

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