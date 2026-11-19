Inside Kylin Villa, The 38-Hectare Chinese Estate Hosting Trump, Xi Jinping And Putin's Historic Trilateral Meeting | X/Tong Bingxue

A secluded estate surrounded by greenery in Shenzhen, China, is set to host an unusual gathering of three powerful world leaders. Kylin Villa, a sprawling 38-hectare property in Guangdong Province, will be the venue for a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19.

Located in northwestern Shenzhen, the state-owned property is known for hosting Chinese leaders and prominent international guests. Its selection has also brought attention to its lesser-known diplomatic history, including a secret visit by former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il nearly two decades ago.

Inside Kylin Villa: Location, architecture and history

Named after the mythical Chinese creature Qilin, which symbolises prosperity and good fortune, Kylin Villa is nestled in the foothills of Kylin Mountain, alongside Xili Lake.

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The sprawling compound is approximately 30 minutes from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. Its secluded setting, forested surroundings and extensive grounds make it a suitable location for high-profile gatherings requiring tight security.

The property features several guesthouses, European-style villas and large banquet halls spread across its green landscape. Xili Golf Course and Shenzhen Safari Park are also located nearby.

First opened in 1997, Kylin Villa has served as a reception venue for Chinese leaders and international dignitaries. One of its most notable visitors was Kim Jong-il, who reportedly stayed there during a secret visit to Shenzhen to observe China's economic reforms and opening-up policies, according to Chosun Daily.

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Why was Kylin Villa chosen for the historic meeting?

The property's location and relative privacy are believed to have influenced its selection. Professor Shaoyu Yuan of New York University, who studies US-China diplomacy, told the BBC that the estate is relatively easy to secure. Its proximity to the airport could also allow Trump to depart shortly after the discussions.

Meanwhile, DePaul University professor Minseon Ku described the choice of a private venue as an indication that the gathering is "more of a sideline rather than a separate, significant summit on its own".

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Security has reportedly been tightened ahead of the meeting, with police personnel stationed along the road leading to the compound, according to HK01 and Ming Pao.

The approximately one-hour meeting is expected to take place after Trump's bilateral discussion with Xi, with Putin joining them later. While a major diplomatic breakthrough is uncertain, Kylin Villa's history and discreet setting have once again placed it in the international spotlight.