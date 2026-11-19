Though Trump appeared to doze off, it is not clear if the appearance was due to the camera angle. | X

US President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to drift into sleep as his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping detailed his vision during the plenary session of the historic Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China's Shenzhen.

As Xi addressed a round table on free trade, the camera panned to Trump, who seemed to have shut his eyes for almost 10 seconds. Journalists outside the meeting room were quick to capture the moment which was being projected on a big screen outside.

While it is not clear if 80-year-old Trump did doze off, videos of him during the session showed his head lowered and his eyes seemingly closed for a brief moment.

EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China https://t.co/yTmBWYIHxh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026

At this time, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hong Kong leader John Lee took notes, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi smiled at some points.

Dozy Don Vs Sleepy Joe

Trump, who had nicknamed his predecessor Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe" during his first presidential campaign to question his ability to serve as the president, has been named by "Dozy Don" by Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office owing to clips showing him looking sleepy at several instances. He faced similar allegations in the last two months when he appearedto fall asleep during televised Oval Office meetings.

The Republican has vehemently denied falling asleep during meetings, asserting in January that he finds them "relaxing".

Trump, the oldest person to have served as the US President has often faced questions over his health, having been diagnosed last year with diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Summit Sees Light Moments

Another viral moment that unfolded at the historic summit saw the American and Chinese heads of state riding the escalator together. Trump was seen extending his arm to Xi before climbing onto an escalator, with the latter grabbing his arm. Another light-hearted exchange came when Trump met Putin and joked, "Who is he?"

The APEC summit is seeing Putin, Xi and their Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting for the first time, with talks focussing on nuclear disarmament.