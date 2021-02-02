India issues advisory to its citizens in Myanmar after military coup, asks to avoid unnecessary travel

A day after military coup in Myanmar, India Embassy in Yangon has issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel and take due precautions, reported news agency ANI.
According to news agency ANI, Air India flight on Yangon-New Delhi sector has also been rescheduled following the recent developments. "This is to inform you that Air India flight which was scheduled for 4th February on Yangon-New Delhi sector is now rescheduled for 11th February, due to unavoidable reasons," India Embassy in Yangon said.
Myanmar's military on Monday staged a coup and detained State Counselor Aung Suu Kyi and other top members of her governing party. The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came after an earlier declaration that since national stability was in jeopardy, all government functions would be transferred to military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. It was also announced that the military had taken control of the country for one year.
This military coup happened after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.
November's polls were only the second democratic elections in Myanmar since the end of nearly five decades of military rule. The first elections, in 2015, were also won by NLD.
According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.
Mobile phones, telephones and internet are also reported to have been cut in capital Nay Pyi Taw and the commercial hub of Yangon.
(With inputs from Agencies)