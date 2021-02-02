India issues advisory to its citizens in Myanmar after military coup, asks to avoid unnecessary travel

This military coup happened after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

November's polls were only the second democratic elections in Myanmar since the end of nearly five decades of military rule. The first elections, in 2015, were also won by NLD.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks.

Mobile phones, telephones and internet are also reported to have been cut in capital Nay Pyi Taw and the commercial hub of Yangon.

