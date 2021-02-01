'Democratic process must be upheld': India expresses concern amid reports of military coup in Myanmar

On Monday morning, India woke up to news of a military coup d'état in Myanmar. A communications blackout seems to be in effect in the national capital, Naypyidaw, and civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint have been detained. A state of emergency has been declared for a year, and power has reportedly been handed over to military chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Reacting with consternation to the news, India's External Affairs Ministry said that it was monitoring the situation. "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the MEA said in a statement.



Further details awaited.