 India Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human Trafficking Suspicion
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndia Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human Trafficking Suspicion

India Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human Trafficking Suspicion

The remarks from the Indian Embassy in France came after reports suggested that the Nicaragua-bound plane from Dubai was detained at a French airport.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
India Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human Trafficking Suspicion |

New Delhi, December 23: After a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking", the Indian Embassy in France said its team has obtained consular access and was looking into the situation. The remarks from the Indian Embassy in France came after reports suggested that the Nicaragua-bound plane from Dubai was detained at a French airport.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in France said: "French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport."

"Embassy team has reached and obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian Embassy said. According to reports, the aircraft carrying passengers likely to be victims of human trafficking was detained on Thursday after an anonymous tip-off.

The reports said that the plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and it remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing.

Read Also
Nicaragua-Bound Airbus Grounded In France On Suspected Human Trafficking: 300 Indian Passengers...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human...

India Gets Consular Access After Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded In France Over Human...

Nicaragua-Bound Airbus Grounded In France On Suspected Human Trafficking: 300 Indian Passengers...

Nicaragua-Bound Airbus Grounded In France On Suspected Human Trafficking: 300 Indian Passengers...

Czech Republic: 15 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Prague University

Czech Republic: 15 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Prague University

Video: Hundreds of Baloch Protesters March Towards Islamabad Against Alleged Genocide In Their...

Video: Hundreds of Baloch Protesters March Towards Islamabad Against Alleged Genocide In Their...

Twitter Down: X Users Unable To See Posts On Their Profile; Check Reactions

Twitter Down: X Users Unable To See Posts On Their Profile; Check Reactions