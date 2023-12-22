Nicaragua-Bound Airbus Grounded In France On Suspected Human Trafficking: 300 Indian Passengers Detained

The Châlons-Vatry Airport in Marne, France, has been under lockdown since Thursday December 21 following the arrival of a Legend Airlines Airbus A340 from the United Arab Emirates, carrying over 300 passengers.

The authorities suspect that among these passengers most of them Indian, are victims of human trafficking. The Châlons-Vatry is a small airport in Northeastern France mainly used for air cargo. Flight tracking website Flightradar showed the flight's trajectory, but now showing it stationary at the French airport.

Initially, the Airbus was meant for a technical stopover at Paris-Vatry Airport before heading to Nicaragua. However, upon landing, the passengers were disembarked, and an immediate investigation was initiated.

Two passengers taken into police custody

The Le Parisien reported that two of the passengers were taken into police custody. According to the prosecution, this is to ascertain if their role was different from the others in the transport, and to understand the conditions and objectives behind their travel

The situation at the airport remains tense as emergency services and gendarmes are currently on site. The airport's entrance has been concealed with tarpaulins, signifying the gravity of the ongoing operations.

French media also reported that, the office for the Suppression of Illegal Migrant Trafficking (OLTIM) has been entrusted with the investigation, opened by the Junalco, the National Jurisdiction against Organized Crime. This development underlines the seriousness of the allegations and the authorities' commitment to address such heinous crimes.

The grounded aircraft, was previously registered under SpiceJet until August 2023 as YR-LRE under wet lease, has now gone back to the owner, the Romanian Legend Airlines. The Vatry airport's reception hall has been transformed into a waiting area, complete with individual beds, to provide for the passengers. In a show of emergency preparedness, firefighters from Meurthe-et-Moselle, a nearby municipality, have delivered shower and toilet facilities, placed near the airport for the passengers' comfort.

Firefighters and civil protection units on ground

Firefighters and civil protection units are present, ensuring the safety and welfare of everyone involved. Currently, no departures or arrivals are possible at the airport, effectively halting its operations.

The Indian Embassy in France has not yet issued a statement regarding the situation. However, sources within India's Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi have indicated that they are actively seeking to verify the facts surrounding this incident.