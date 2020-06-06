In Pics: Changes of China's agricultural production in the past decades

Combo photo shows an agricultural machinery operator giving a thumbs-up in Shiying Village of Liuji Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (up, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), Sun Liangxia (front) taking care of her family's newly harvested wheat by the side of the field in Zhongmu County, central China's Henan Province (left, bottom, photo taken on June 6, 2003 by Zhu Xiang) and a farmer looking at the newly harvested wheat in Shiying Village of Liuji Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (right, bottom, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng).