In Pics: Changes of China's agricultural production in the past decades

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the level of agricultural mechanization in China has been continuously improved and the grain output has grown steadily. The recent and file pictures about the wheat harvest reflect the changes in China's agricultural production.
Combo photo shows an operator of agricultural machinery making a phone call at the wheat field in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province (left, up, photo taken on June 2, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), an operator of agricultural machinery receiving messages via Wechat at the wheat field in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province (left, up, photo taken on June 2, 2020 by Feng Dapeng) and an operator of agricultural machinery calling the next harvest site by phone in Xuchang County of central China's Henan Province (bottom, file photo published on June 9, 1998, taken by Zhao Peng).
Combo photo shows an unmanned tractor equipped with Beidou navigation system sowing seeds in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (left, up and bottom, aerial photos taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), and farmers sowing seeds while the soil is wet after watering the land with sprinkler irrigation device in Ruyang County of central China's Henan Province (right, file photo published on June 11, 2001, taken by Wang Song).
Combo photo shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (up, aerial photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), and farmers harvesting wheat in Dantu County of east China's Jiangsu Province (bottom, file photo published on June 21, 1963, taken by Ding Jun).
Combo photo shows agricultural machinery crushing wheat stubble in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (left, aerial photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng) and kindergarten children helping glean ears of wheat in Yanshi County, central China's Henan Province (right, file photo published on June 2, 1958, taken by Yang Zhenhe).
Combo photo shows agricultural machinery harvesting wheat in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (left, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), horse-drawn harvester harvesting wheat in Weinan of northwest China's Shaanxi Province (up, right, file photo published on June 5, 1954 taken by Jiang Guoxian) and farmers harvesting wheat with horse-drawn harvester in Xuchang County of central China's Henan Province (bottom, right, file photo published on June 3, 1959 taken by Zhang Qingyun).
Combo photo shows various agricultural machines gathering in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (up, aerial photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), and farmers threshing wheat in Guangji County of central China's Hubei Province (bottom, file photo published on June 15, 1977 by Xinhua).
Combo photo shows operators driving agricultural machines to bale the straw in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (left, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), farmers harvesting wheat in Fengyang County of east China's Anhui Province (up, right, file photo published on June 21, 1957 by Xinhua) and kids eating cakes made of new wheat in Fengyang County of east China's Anhui Province (bottom, right, file photo published on June 21, 1957 by Xinhua).
Combo photo shows an agricultural machinery operator giving a thumbs-up in Shiying Village of Liuji Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (up, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), Sun Liangxia (front) taking care of her family's newly harvested wheat by the side of the field in Zhongmu County, central China's Henan Province (left, bottom, photo taken on June 6, 2003 by Zhu Xiang) and a farmer looking at the newly harvested wheat in Shiying Village of Liuji Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (right, bottom, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng).
Combo photo shows young farmer Guo Huayu (L) checking the growth of wheat in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (up, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng) and Shi Laihe (4th R), secretary of Liu Zhuang village Party branch and a national model worker, leading a scientific research team working in the field in Xinxiang County, central China's Henan Province (bottom, file photo published on June 17, 1975, taken by Lu Ke).
Combo photo shows operators driving agricultural machinery to harvest wheat in the field in Anzhong Village of Xiaoyangying Town in Dengzhou City, central China's Henan Province (left, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Feng Dapeng), farmers harvest wheat in Huaiyuan County of east China's Anhui Province (up, right, file photo published on June 15, 1955, taken by Ding Jun) and farmers threshing grain in Yangzhong of east China's Jiangsu Province (bottom, right, file photo published on July 3, 1959, taken by Jiang Weicai).