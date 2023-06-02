Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan to file ₹15 billion defamation case against NAB chairman for May 9 arrest | File

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan on Friday said that he would sue the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is Pakistan's anti-graft body. Imran Khan said in a tweet that that he will file a Rs 15 billion defamation suit against the NAB chairman for trying to "defame" him by arresting him from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9. Visuals of Imran Khan arrested on May 9, where he was also mishandled, had gone viral and was widely reported across the globe.

“I have decided to file a ₹15 Billion Defamation Suit, against Chairman, NAB. I have served Legal Notice upon him…Ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me from premises of Islamabad High Court. And show the world that I was arrested on corruption charges,” he said in a tweet.

"I collect donations of 10 billion annually. My credibility has never been questioned. Yet an attempt was made to tarnish my reputation by implicating me in a bogus inquiry and (subsequently maliciously) arresting me illegally. Therefore, I have the right to initiate defamation proceedings (against Chairman NAB)," Imran also said in his tweet.

Following Imran Khan's May 9 arrest, violence broke out in various parts of Pakistan. PTI workers had also allegedly attacked the military gates and vandalism was reported from various parts of Pakistan. Imran Khan was arrested in connection to the Al-Qadir Trust Case, where he is alleged of corruption charges. Khan has vehemently denied the allegations.