IMF asks Pakistan to cut reliance on China

But when they were asked to share details, they were non-committal saying that the talks were underway, so nothing could be stated with credence. The mission arrived in Islamabad on February 2 for an 11-day second review of PakisÂ­tan's performance under the $6 billion bailout package signed in July 2019 amid a massive revenue shortfall in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, Dawn news said in a report last week.

The completion of the review against a significantly modified 39-month programme in November 2019 would determine if the government would secure disbursement in March of another tranche of about $450 million direly needed to build market confidence and foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan has so far secured about $1.44 billion through an upfront release of about $991 million last July and the first instalment of about $452 million in December.

The review is taking place at a time the government has suffered a revenue shortfall of about $2 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal against the target of $17 billion.