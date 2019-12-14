'If left-liberals had brains...': Twitter trolls Washington Post after bizarre analysis of Britain polls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won a parliamentary majority in the UK's general elections. Results showed the Boris-led Conservative won 364 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons while the Labour Party managed only 203.

However, Washington Post chose to do a bizarre analysis of the British polls. The Post wrote that if Britain had Germany’s electoral system, Boris Johnson may have lost the election. Twitter heavily mocked the website for not taking the Conservative victory in the right spirit.

Britain follows first-past-the-post system wherein the candidate who wins the most votes, wins the constituency. Whereas countries like Germany and New Zealand have a proportional representation system. According to this system, the number of seats in parliament are based on the share of total votes a party gets.