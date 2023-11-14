IDF Captures Hamas Parliament Building In Gaza; Pic Surfaces

(IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas | X

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The IDF in a statement said that the elite Golani brigade of the Israel military captured the Hamas parliament building on Monday.

IDF soldiers were also seen waving the Israeli flag in the parliament building in Gaza.

Picture circulating online shows troops of the IDF's Golani Brigade inside Gaza's parliament building in Gaza City, after capturing the site. pic.twitter.com/daxuEw0FEx — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 13, 2023

It may be noted that since the ground invasion on October 27,the IDF has been making steady progress in the Gaza strip. The IDF has charged that Hamas of using major hospitals in northern Gaza as its command centres and asked civilians to shift to the southern part of the enclave.

Several senior Hamas operatives in Gaza killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it had killed several senior Hamas operatives in Gaza including Khamis Dababash, former intelligence chief of the group.

IDF spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on Monday said that the IDF has also killed Tahsin Maslam, Hamas' commander of the combat assistance company, and Yakub Ashur, commander of Hamas' anti-tank guided missile array in the group's Khan Younis Brigade.

The IDF also said that it had killed a terrorist who had fired at the forces from the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City. The IDF reiterated that Hamas is using civilians, patients and old-age people as human shields. The group is "using hospitals as command centres", it added.