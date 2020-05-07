IANS falls for satirical news piece, publishes article on Imran Khan reading COVID-19 chart upside down

Now, before we progress further, it must be mentioned that IANS is a wire agency, that is, its articles are sent out to all other news agencies who have a subscription to the same. Thus as a result, many who have automated feeds for publication of wire reports saw this particular piece turn up on their website. And while we at FPJ fortunately did not take this article literally, we were able to access the original article, and have quoted excerpts from it here.

The error was pointed out by several Twitter users who shared screenshots of the two articles, noting that satire was clearly mentioned in the article. The article was written by Aarti Tikoo Singh, the Foreign and Strategic Affairs Editor of IANS.

"And best of all...She actually TOOK A BYLINE ON IT!" exclaimed one Twitter user.