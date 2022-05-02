'I would choose to marry her all over again': Bill Gates on ex-wife Melinda

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates today revisited his marriage memories and said that he would choose to marry ex-wife Melinda "all over again".

"From my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else," he added.

In an interview with the Sunday Times on May 1, the Microsoft founder shared that the last two years were "pretty dramatic" with the COVID and his divorce. However, he believes that the "weirdest part" for him was his children leaving.

He told the outlet, “Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.”

“But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he added.

He said that every marriage “goes through a transition” after children grow up and leave the family home. For him, the transition was “called divorce,” he said. Gates, however, said that in spite of its ending, from his point of view he had a “great marriage”.

The couple announced their decision to divorce in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. It was finalised in August 2021, but they continue to run their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, together.

Following the divorce announcement, Gates reportedly admitted to having an affair with a female Microsoft employee in 2000.

A spokesperson for the billionaire acknowledged that the affair took place and it had “ended amicably”.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:13 PM IST