'I was beaten with sticks': Imran Khan tells Pakistan SC, asks protesting supporters to 'not take law in hand'

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan | Photo: Twitter Image

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Supreme Court on Thursday that he was tortured in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was produced before the SC which termed his arrest as "illegal" and ordered to "release him immediately".

Khan gave shocking details of his arrest and claimed that he was beaten by the security officials while in custody.

"I was abducted from the High Court and beaten with sticks.

"I had no idea where I was being taken and on what charge I was arrested for," Khan allegedly told the SC bench, headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

“It is good seeing you,” CJP Bandial told Khan when he was presented before the three-member bench, and also asked him to "condemn" the violent protests that took place as a result of the arrest.

'I want free and fair elections'

"My message to my supporters not to take peace in hand. Do not damage government and private property," Khan told the media present in the courtroom.

“I don’t want any loss in the country nor do I wish for people to get incited. I just want free and fair elections,” the PTI chief told the court, pleading with the court that despite his responding to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) notices, he was arrested.

Khan also requested the CJP to send him home, but the top judge said he was not going to do that and assured him that he would "remain at peace at the Police Lines Guest House".

"You can stay there, talk, rest, and then present yourself before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow," CJP told Khan.

