'I love Texas': Trump after Biden campaign bus surrounded by his supporters, FBI launches probe

On Sunday, a campaign bus for Joe Biden traveling from San Antonio to Austin, Texas, was surrounded by multiple vehicles with Donald Trump signs that attempted to slow down the bus and run it off the road.

After the incident, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denounced the alleged harassment of one of his campaign buses by Donald Trump supporters on a Texas highway. The incident is now being probed by the FBI.

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks - many adorned with large Trump flags - can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus, and at times boxing it in, as it travelled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted a video of his supporters following the Biden campaign bus, adding, "I LOVE TEXAS!"