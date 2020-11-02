'I love Texas': Trump after Biden campaign bus surrounded by his supporters, FBI launches probe

On Sunday, a campaign bus for Joe Biden traveling from San Antonio to Austin, Texas, was surrounded by multiple vehicles with Donald Trump signs that attempted to slow down the bus and run it off the road.
After the incident, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denounced the alleged harassment of one of his campaign buses by Donald Trump supporters on a Texas highway. The incident is now being probed by the FBI.
In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks - many adorned with large Trump flags - can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus, and at times boxing it in, as it travelled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted a video of his supporters following the Biden campaign bus, adding, "I LOVE TEXAS!"
The Texas Democratic Party chairperson did not directly address the incident but said people should "ignore the noise and go vote." "Voting is the only thing that matters right now," the chair, Gilberto Hinojosa, said in a statement.
This weekend, caravans of Trump supporters also blocked the Mario Cuomo Bridge in New York, which spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown and Nyack, and snarled traffic on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey. Videos posted online showed some of the supporters hopping out of their cars on the bridge as rain fell on the roadway, waving Trump flags and cheering.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the FBI should stop investigating the incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there.
The president's tweet came hours after the FBI confirmed that it was "aware of the incident and investigating." On Sunday night, Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI statement, adding: "In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"
Trump's tweet come as tensions remained high between the president and FBI Director Christopher Wray, and as Trump has pressed the Justice Department and FBI to act against his rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden himself.
