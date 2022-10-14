'I don't see the need' for talks with Biden, says Vladimir Putin ahead of G20 Summit

Photo: Twitter/ AFP

As the tensions soar between Moscow and Washington over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw "no need" for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden, AFP reported.

When asked about a potential meeting with the US president on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November, Putin said, "We should ask him if he's ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don't see the need, to be honest."

He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 15-16 November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the US President did not rule out holding an in-person meeting with Vladimir Putin but said it would depend on the agenda.

"It depends on what he wants to talk about," Biden said at the White House, when asked if he was ready to meet with Putin.

Read Also Putin says will not sell oil at lower price cap