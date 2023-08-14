I-Day 2023: ‘Relationship Between India & UAE Always Been Strong, Deep & Multifaceted,’ Says Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador To UAE

Sunjay Sudhir | indembassyuae

Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir extended his wishes on the eve of India's 77th Independence Day. He wished to the people of the nation a Happy 77th Independence Day on behalf of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Sunjay Sudhir is India’s Ambassador to the UAE. He is also India’s Permanent Representative to IRENA.

Extends warm wishes

Sunjay Sudhir's diplomatic career expands to over three decades in which he has done seven overseas postings. Before being appointed as the Indian Ambassador to UAE, he served as High Commissioner of India to the Maldives from 2019 to 2021. From 2014-15 he was Consul General of India in Sydney. He extended his warm wishes to the nation and also issued a statement on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India.

Sunjay Sudhir said that "On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend my warm greetings to 3.5 million Indians who have chosen this beautiful country as their second home and to all Emiratis who have always stood with India through thick and thin."

Best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

He further said that "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I convey best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Minister of Presidential Court and the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and the people of the UAE as they are gearing up to host one of the most important global event later this year — COP28. We extend all our support to the UAE in making COP28 a COP of Action and a COP of Success."

77th Independence Day celebration

"As we are celebrating the 77th Independence Day, India is also gearing up to host one of the most important global events in its history — the G20 Leaders’ Summit which is taking place on 09-10 September, i.e., next month. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is expected to lead the UAE delegation to the Summit next month."

One World and One Family

"India is home to 1.4 billion people, and it carries the responsibility to meet their needs and aspirations. Despite this immense responsibility, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always spoken about One World and One Family. Even at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, India remained committed to stand with the needs of the rest of the world, be it providing vaccines to hundreds of countries or ensuring supply of food grains across the world or emerging as a credible alternative in the global supply chain by ensuring supply of primary items. This vision has been truly reflected in the Motto of the G20 this year, i.e., Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth One Family One Future."

3.5 million Indians in the UAE

"The UAE was founded by Baba Zayed (Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan) in 1971 on the values of sharing, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Peaceful and flourishing 3.5 million Indians in the UAE are a testimony to the ideals on which UAE was founded. Even during the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE leadership stood with the Indian community in the UAE. As we celebrate the Independence Day of India, it is also an occasion to acknowledge the deep ties between the peoples of two countries that has been the backbone of our relationship."

Strong relationship between India & UAE

He also emphasised the strong relationship between the countries and said that "The relationship between India and the UAE has always been strong, deep and multifaceted. The relationship between India and the UAE has become an ideal relationship for many countries to emulate. In this relationship, the people-to-people ties are the most important aspect as the peoples of both countries are the anchors of this successful relationship. Their concerns and comforts are the core of the discussions whenever our leaders meet. The recent visit of PM Modi to Abu Dhabi in July 2023 and signing of key MoUs to do trade in local currencies, linking of payment systems of two countries and establishing a campus of the prestigious IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, are all reflection of the two leaders' consistent efforts to serve the people of our countries."

Maths Immersion Program

"I am glad to share here that the benefits of the outcome of this visit have already started flowing as we have already made trade transactions in local currencies and IIT Delhi has just concluded its Maths Immersion Program where around 100 students were given a glimpse of the academic life in the IITs. I am confident that the benefits of these long-lasting initiatives will further strengthen and bring closer the people of our two brotherly countries."

Extends good wishes

He concluded by once again extending his good wishes "Once again, on behalf of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, I wish all of you a very Happy 77th Independence Day of India."

