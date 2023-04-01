 'I am still alive,' says Pope Fransic as he leaves hospital after being treated for bronchitis
'I am still alive,' says Pope Fransic as he leaves hospital after being treated for bronchitis

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, has suffered various ailments in recent years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Pope Francis

“I am still alive you know,” said revered Pope Francis on Saturday as he left hospital and returned to the Vatican City after being treated for bronchitis. 

The 86-year-old pope was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Francis all set to attend Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Square

Francis greeted well wishers and talked briefly to waiting reporters while walking out of the hospital. He confirmed that he would attend Palm Sunday service in  St. Peter's Square and wil give his usual weekly address to the faithful.

Praising the work of all the staff at the Gemelli hospital, as per reports, pope said that in a hospital there is a lot of heroism, lots of tenderness for patients.

"I went to the children's ward and saw with what tenderness they took care of the children," he said.

Read Also
PM Modi tweets for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis
