Human Rights Day 2021: Significance, theme - All you need to know

Human Rights Day is marked every year on 10 December to commemorate the day in 1948 the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It proclaims the basic rights everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being irrespective of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The UN Website reads, 'the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a major crossroads: either we take the route of collective action and concretely address the pervasive inequalities that have risen across the globe, or we continue on the route filled with deep-rooted injustices and pervasive inequalities. On Human Rights Day, 10 December, we are choosing to take the path that brings us towards a future with equality at its core.'

Thus, this year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to 'Equality' and Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) – “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

'Equality means everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccines, not just wealthy nations, and that everyone can live in dignity, no matter who they are or where they were born,' the UN website further reads.

Equality “means that we embrace our diversity and demand that all be treated without any kind of discrimination,” says UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet on the website.

The day is celebrated by organizing political conferences, meetings, exhibitions, cultural events, debates and many more programs to discuss all the issues of human rights.

Most of the events held on the day are aimed to instruct people, children as well as teenagers about their human rights. Some of the protest activities are also held in order to aware the people from areas where the human rights are unrecognized or disrespected.

Several take to social media to remember and respect the rights of all individuals on this day every year.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:50 PM IST