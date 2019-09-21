'Howdy Modi' event: Houston gears up to welcome PM Modi

Houston: Preparations are in full swing for Sunday's mega 'Howdy Modi' event at the massive NRG stadium here that will see 50,000 enthusiastic Indian diaspora members greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he takes the stage, with US President Donald Trump joining him in a rare gesture.

The event at the NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, has been organized by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a non-profit organization. The Indian American community has been busy preparing for the three-hour show that will see artistes present Indian classical and folk songs and dances, among other numbers. More than a 1,000 Gujaratis from Houston are preparing for a mega 'dandiya', a traditional Gujarati dance, to welcome the Prime Minister for the event.

Meanwhile, A car rally was organised in Houston on Friday, ahead of the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event scheduled to be held on September 22 at the NRG stadium in the city.