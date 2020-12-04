How much money is too much money? Russian millionaire books helicopter ride just to grab meal at McDonald's

Most of us are locked in our homes amid the pandemic and surely crave all those lip-smacking fast food at our favourite restaurants or cafes. And surely, one would do craziest things just to grab food.

But this man went a step ahead to grab a meal from McDonald's.

A Russian millionaire who was enjoying a vacation in Crimea craved a meal from McDonald's. He chartered a helicopter ride just so that he could fly to the nearest McDonalds that was 450kms away in Krasnodar .

33-year-old Viktor Martynov was on a vacation with his girlfriend but did not like the local food outlets and he booked a helicopter just to fulfill his taste buds.

His order at the outlet that comprised of burgers, fries, and milkshakes cost him around 49 pounds. What's interesting is that he paid 2,000 pounds for the two-way helicopter ride.