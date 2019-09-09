Hope talks with Taliban resume in future: Mike Pompeo

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he hopes the US and the Taliban can resume talks in the future. Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News that talks are dead "for the time being" after one US soldier was killed in Afghanistan on Thursday.

"I hope we get them started back," Pompeo said, referring to the talks, adding the Taliban "have got to demonstrate that they are prepared to do the things that we asked them to do in the course of those negotiations", Xinhua reported.

The reconciliatory message came after US President Donald Trump pulled the plugs on the talks on Saturday, citing the deadly attack.

In a flurry of tweets, Trump said a secret meeting with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president scheduled for Sunday had been scrapped due to the attack.