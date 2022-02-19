e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Covid surges in Hong Kong, hospitals overflow with patients

Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy
Associated Press
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, on Friday | AP

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, on Friday | AP

Advertisement

Hong Kong: Hong Kong has reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in its latest infection surge.

The government on Saturday also announced plans to ease crowding in hospitals by building isolation units for 10,000 patients.

There were 6,063 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese territory’s total to 46,763. That was down slightly from Thursday’s 6,116 but one of Hong Kong’s highest daily totals.

Hong Kong has tightened travel and business curbs as it tries to contain its latest virus surge. On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the election for her post would be postponed by six weeks to May 8 due to public health risks.

Also Saturday, Lam’s government announced construction teams from mainland China would build isolation and treatment units in the Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak districts.

ALSO READ

Hospitals overflow as Hong Kong grapples with ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases Hospitals overflow as Hong Kong grapples with ‘tsunami’ of COVID-19 cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
Advertisement