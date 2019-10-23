Hong Kong releases murder suspect who sparked protest crisis

Hong kong: Hong Kong has released from prison the murder suspect whose case triggered the city's mass protests and led to a diplomatic row.
Chan Tong-kai, 20, is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan last year before fleeing back to Hong Kong. But Hong Kong and Taiwan do not have an extradition treaty, and his case was cited when the government proposed amending the law.
