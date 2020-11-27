Hong Kong protests: Man who threw eggs at police headquarter jailed for 21 months

As Chinese authorities move to clamp down on dissent in Hong Kong, a 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 months in jail by a court on Thursday for throwing eggs at a police headquarters during last year's protests.

Pun Ho-Chiu, nicknamed 'The Painter', was convicted of property damage, unauthorised assembly and seven charges of assault on police officers, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Magistrate Winnie Lau Yee-wan, who sentenced Pun on Thursday, acknowledged that eggs were not 'weapons of mass destruction' and no officers were physically harmed, but added his actions may have encouraged others to follow suit.

She also described the defendant as having played a leading role in the protest and said that his actions have disrupted public order and safety and dirtied the premises.

Lau rejected the defence's questioning of police officers for failing to take photos of the stained riot shields and clothes and failing to record the incidents in police notebooks.