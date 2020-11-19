Five Eyes back US against China crackdown in Hong Kong

A group of five countries led by the US has called on China to stop undermining the rights of the people of Hong Kong to elect their representatives.

The other countries include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of these five countries reiterated on Wednesday their serious concern regarding China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong.

"We call on China to stop undermining the rights of the people of Hong Kong to elect their representatives in keeping with the Joint Declaration and Basic Law. For the sake of Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, it is essential that China and the Hong Kong authorities respect the channels for the people of Hong Kong to express their legitimate concerns and opinions," the joint statement said.

Meanwhile, The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution condemning China's "human rights abuses" and undermining of fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.