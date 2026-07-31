Historic Gaza Breakthrough: Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Roadmap, Agrees To Relinquish Weapons Under US-Backed Peace Plan | X/Altered by FPJ

Washington DC: The Board of Peace and mediators Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the US announced on Thursday (local time) that Hamas has agreed to a detailed roadmap for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire, including a plan for the group to relinquish its weapons.

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In a post on X, the Board of Peace said the agreement followed months of "intensive, good faith negotiations" aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump's vision for new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza, as outlined in the Comprehensive Peace Plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

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"The Roadmap represents a historic breakthrough. For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza," the Board of Peace said.

It said the agreement could bring "significant benefits" to the people of Gaza, who have "waited for too long for a better future," while also providing security for Israel.

The Board said the focus would now shift to implementation, adding that it had worked closely with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which would soon begin a phased transition towards full authority, backed by the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

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The Board said the process would also accelerate the implementation of the rule of law, security measures and humanitarian improvements in Gaza.

The post added, "Our focus now turns to implementation. The Board of Peace has worked closely with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). It will soon begin a phased transition toward full authority, backed by the International Stabilization Force (ISF), and will accelerate implementation of the rule of law, security, and humanitarian improvement in Gaza."

However, as per Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's negotiating delegation, said that for it to implement any step of the peace deal, it will be necessary for Israel to fulfil their "obligations" under the agreement.

He said, "Hamas will not implement any step of the Gaza peace deal if the Israeli occupation forces do not fulfil their obligations under the agreement."

Meanwhile, Nickolay Mladenov, the director-general of the US-proposed Board of Peace, also welcomed the agreement.

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In a post on X, Mladenov said, "Today, agreement has been reached on the decommissioning of weapons and civilian transition in Gaza. It took months of very difficult negotiations to get here. There were several points when I did not believe we would make it."

He stressed that the implementation of the agreement would be crucial, saying, "What the agreement says matters. What happens next matters even more."

"Implementation and verification have to be real. Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning," Mladenov said.

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He also said the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and Palestinians would need "political and practical backing to take charge of their own future."

Mladenov thanked Trump for "driving this through" and credited the United States, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the UAE for their support during the negotiations. He also thanked the UN Security Council for maintaining its focus on implementing Resolution 2803.

"Ahead of us is a Gaza rebuilt, governed by Palestinians and at peace with Israel an a political horizon to a meaningful resolution the Israeli Palestinian conflict. That is the work now," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, Mladenov, 53, a former Bulgarian foreign minister and defence minister, has emerged as a key figure in the newly launched second phase of the ceasefire.

His mandate is to oversee the transition from Hamas rule to a new technocratic administration led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.

UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on 17 November 2025 with a 13-0-2 vote, endorses the U.S.-backed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict (Trump's 20-point plan). It establishes a transitional Board of Peace and authorizes a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)