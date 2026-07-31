Pakistani Gangster Uzair Baloch's Brother Zubair Baloch Shot By 'Unknown Men,' Critically Injured In Karachi's Lyari - VIDEO

Lyari: Brother of jailed Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, Zubair Baloch, was shot and is critically injured in Karachi's Lyari area on Thursday evening. Zubair is reportedly in critical condition.

He was shot in his chest and abdomen, and was taken to the city's Civil Hospital. Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting, Dawn reported. Zubair reportedly underwent surgery for multiple bullet injuries to his chest and abdomen. A purported video from the spot has also surfaced on social media and is going viral.

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Dhurandhar style shooting

Reportedly, unidentified gunmen opened fire on him outside his residence in Lyari. The armed assailants, riding a motorcycle with their faces covered, opened fire on the 40-year-old before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Investigation underway

Two passersby also suffered injuries in the shooting. They were admitted to Civil Hospital in Karachi. The shooters fled after a shopkeeper returned fire. Syed Asad Raza, a senior cop, said Baloch was outside his home at the time.

Uzair Baloch's character was played by Indian actor Danish Pandor in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Gang rivalry angle

Zubair had been arrested in 2012 and was released in January last year. The police are probing the incident from multiple angles, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, according to reports.

The incident has triggered panic among locals who are concerned about a possible revival of gang wars.