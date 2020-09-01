Hisstoric: Two male pythons fighting for a female fall into Australian kitchen

In a shocking incident in Australia's Brisbane, two pythons measuring 2.8 m and 2.5 m long and weighing 22 kg between them, fell from a kitchen ceiling. The two pythons then tumbled on to the kitchen floor and slithered away to the bedroom and living room of a retiree David Tait.

According to snake catcher Steven Brown, the two snakes were male, and appeared to be fighting over a third, female snake. However, the third snake has not been found, sparking fears that it is still somewhere in the house.

The Brisbane North Snake Catchers posted the pictures of the broken ceiling and the two pythons on Facebook. They said that the snakes were Coastal Carpet Pythons (Morelia spilota mcdowelli).

"Received a call to Laceys Creek after customer found 2 very large Coastal Carpet Pythons (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) in his house when he got home. Wasnt till I got there that I found they had come crashing through the customers ceiling in the kitchen. One snake was located next to the front door and the other in a bedroom of the old country home. Which was once the Laceys Creek State School back in the day," they wrote on Facebook.